Houser homers, fans 10, Brewers stop 6-game skid, beat Miami STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 10:54 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Adrian Houser brought the heat on the mound and kept his cool circling the bases.
The veteran right-hander struck out 10 in six innings and homered off Daniel Castano for the second time this season, helping the Milwaukee Brewers snap a six-game losing streak by beating Miami 6-2 Saturday.