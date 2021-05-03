Houser wins in NHL debut as Sabres rallly past Islanders 4-2 JOE YERDON, Associated Press May 3, 2021 Updated: May 3, 2021 9:55 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Houser stopped 34 shots in his NHL debut, Sam Reinhart scored twice in Buffalo's three-goal third period and the Sabres beat the playoff-bound New York Islanders 4-2 on Monday night.
Tage Thompson and Rasmund Asplund also scored for Buffalo, which trailed 2-0 early in the second period.