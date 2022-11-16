Houston 101, Dallas 92

Gordon 3-9 3-3 10, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-2 10, Sengun 5-10 4-5 14, Ja.Green 5-15 6-7 17, Porter Jr. 6-14 3-4 17, Eason 3-5 2-2 8, Garuba 5-5 0-0 12, Martin Jr. 4-5 1-1 10, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Nix 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-75 21-24 101.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling