Houston 122, Phoenix 121

Gordon 2-7 5-6 10, Smith Jr. 7-12 0-0 17, Sengun 5-7 3-5 13, Green 8-24 12-16 30, Porter Jr. 3-8 8-9 15, Eason 4-8 1-1 9, Garuba 0-0 1-2 1, Martin Jr. 2-4 3-3 7, Fernando 7-8 0-0 14, Mathews 1-1 0-0 3, Nix 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 40-81 34-43 122.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling