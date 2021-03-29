Skip to main content
Sports

Houston 2, Washington 2

Houston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 33 2 8 2
Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 Turner ss 2 0 0 0
R.García 2b 1 0 0 0 Pérez ss-3b 2 0 0 0
Brantley lf 3 0 2 2 Sanchez 3b 0 0 0 0
Jones pr-lf 2 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Tocci lf 2 0 1 0
Díaz 3b-1b 1 0 0 0 Bell 1b 1 0 0 1
Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 Mendoza 1b 2 0 0 0
Dawson rf 1 0 1 0 Zimmerman dh 2 0 1 0
Correa ss 2 0 0 0 Pineda ph-dh 2 1 1 1
Peña ss 2 0 0 0 Stevenson rf 1 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 2 0 0 0 L.García 2b 2 0 1 0
Leon ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 1 0 0 0 Hernandez rf 2 0 1 0
De Goti 1b-3b 2 0 1 0 Gomes c 2 1 2 0
McCormick cf 2 0 0 0 Barrera c 2 0 0 0
Siri cf 2 0 1 0 Mercer 3b 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 1 1 0 Cluff ss 2 0 0 0
J.Castro c 2 0 0 0 Robles cf 2 0 1 0
Wilson cf 2 0 0 0
Houston 001 010 000 2
Washington 001 001 000 2

E_Correa (1). LOB_Houston 9, Washington 7. 2B_Brantley 2 (2), Jones (1), Gomes (1), Tocci (1), L.García (1), Hernandez (1). HR_Pineda (1). SB_Altuve (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Odorizzi 3 3 1 0 1 3
Garza Jr. BS,0-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Smith 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Rodriguez BS,0-1 2 3 1 1 0 2
Hansen 2 0 0 0 0 3
Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Washington
Strasburg 5 2-3 4 2 2 3 3
Peterson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 2
Suero 1 1 0 0 1 1
More for you

Odorizzi pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:04.