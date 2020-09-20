https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Houston-3-Arizona-2-15581111.php
Houston 3, Arizona 2
|Arizona
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Varsho c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mathisen dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Jay cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Houston
|001
|002
|00x
|—
|3
E_Escobar (7). DP_Arizona 1, Houston 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Houston 4. 2B_Peralta (8), Varsho (4), Altuve (7). HR_Calhoun (15). SF_Rojas (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Weaver L,1-8
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|López
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mella
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Javier
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Paredes W,3-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Raley H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pressly S,11-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_James (Mathisen).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:37.
