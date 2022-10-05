Skip to main content
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 31 3 12 3
Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 Tucker rf 1 0 0 0
Marsh cf 2 0 1 1 McCormick rf 3 1 3 1
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 1 Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0
Realmuto dh 2 0 1 0 Alvarez lf 3 0 2 1
Hall ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Hensley lf 1 0 1 0
Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0
Stott ss 1 0 0 0 Gurriel dh 3 0 1 0
Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 1 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 0 1 0
Vierling cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Dubón ss 3 1 1 0
Guthrie 3b-2b 1 1 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
N.Maton ss-rf 3 1 1 0 Vázquez c 1 1 1 1
Stubbs c 3 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 020 2
Houston 002 000 10x 3

DP_Philadelphia 4, Houston 0. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Houston 6. 2B_Marsh (9), Dubón (8), McCormick (12). 3B_Hensley (1). HR_Vázquez (1). SF_Hoskins (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Falter 1 2 0 0 0 0
Plassmeyer L,0-1 6 9 3 3 1 6
Nelson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Houston
Valdez W,17-6 5 2 0 0 1 10
Abreu H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stanek H,17 1 0 0 0 0 0
P.Maton H,14 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Montero H,23 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly S,33-37 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_P.Maton (Guthrie).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:49. A_32,432 (41,168).

