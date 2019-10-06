https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Houston-3-Tampa-Bay-1-14495783.php
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
|Tampa Bay
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|Y.Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Wendle pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Houston
|000
|100
|11x
|—
|3
E_Adames (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Houston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Houston 8. 2B_Kiermaier (1), Altuve (1), Correa (1). HR_Bregman (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Snell L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yarbrough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Poche
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Cole W,1-0
|7
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Osuna H,1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Harris S,1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Osuna.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mark Wegner; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, John Tumpane; Left, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:46. A_43,378 (41,168).
