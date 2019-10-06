Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 34 3 10 3 Y.Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Meadows lf 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Pham dh 4 0 2 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 1 Wendle pr 0 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 2 0 García rf 4 0 0 1 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 2 1 d'Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 2 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 2 1

Tampa Bay 000 000 001 — 1 Houston 000 100 11x — 3

E_Adames (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Houston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Houston 8. 2B_Kiermaier (1), Altuve (1), Correa (1). HR_Bregman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Snell L,0-1 3 1-3 4 1 1 0 5 Castillo 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Yarbrough 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pagán 1 2 1 0 0 0 Anderson 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 Poche 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Cole W,1-0 7 2-3 4 0 0 1 15 Osuna H,1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 Harris S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mark Wegner; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, John Tumpane; Left, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:46. A_43,378 (41,168).