Houston 4, Philadelphia 1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marsh ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|000
|004
|00x
|—
|4