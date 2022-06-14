Houston 4, Texas 3

E_Duran (3). DP_Houston 2, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 6, Texas 4. 2B_Gurriel (19), Brantley (12), Seager (7). HR_Tucker (12), Lowe (8). SB_Duran (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Urquidy 6 5 3 3 0 4 Abreu W,4-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Montero H,8 1 0 0 0 1 1 Pressly S,12-14 1 2 0 0 0 0

Texas Dunning 6 2 0 0 4 4 Bush H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 King L,1-3 BS,0-3 1-3 3 4 3 0 0 Santana 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Dunning (Alvarez). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, David Rackley; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:40. A_29,370 (40,300).