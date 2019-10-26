https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Houston-4-Washington-1-14564099.php
Houston 4, Washington 1
|Houston
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Osuna p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greinke p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|James p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Harris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adams ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|011
|011
|000
|—
|4
|Washington
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Soto (1), Suzuki (1). DP_Houston 1, Washington 0. LOB_Houston 10, Washington 12. 2B_Correa (1), Altuve 2 (3), Rendon (2), Cabrera (1). 3B_Robles (1). HR_Chirinos (1). SB_Springer 2 (2), Brantley (1), Robles (1). S_Greinke (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Greinke
|4
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|3
|6
|James W,1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peacock H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Harris H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Osuna S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|Sánchez L,0-1
|5
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Rodney
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ross
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, James Hoye; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Sam Holbrook; Right, Doug Eddings; Left, Jim Wolf.
T_4:03. A_43,867 (41,313).
View Comments