Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4
|Houston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Brosseau 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Arozarena dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Meadows ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lowe lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|A.Díaz lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|000
|041
|200
|—
|7
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|120
|—
|4
DP_Houston 2, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Houston 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Altuve (2), Correa (1), Adames (2). HR_Tucker (1), Margot 2 (3). SF_Tucker (1). S_Maldonado (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Valdez W,1-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Scrubb
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Taylor
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javier
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Pressly S,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Snell L,1-1
|4
|3
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Castillo
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|McClanahan
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Alvarado
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Loup
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Curtiss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Snell pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Chris Conroy.
T_4:01.
