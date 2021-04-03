Houston 9, Oakland 1

E_Correa (1). DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Díaz (1), Correa (1), McCormick (1). HR_Alvarez (1). SF_Tucker (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston McCullers Jr. W,1-0 5 2 1 1 3 7 Stanek 2 0 0 0 0 3 Paredes 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 Raley S,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Oakland Irvin L,0-1 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 Trivino 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 4 B.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 Guduan 1 4 4 4 1 0

HBP_Irvin 2 (Brantley,McCormick), Stanek (Piscotty). WP_Irvin, Guduan(3).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:24. A_5,803 (46,847).