Houston 9, Oakland 6

E_Maldonado (5). DP_Oakland 0, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 6. 2B_Laureano (12), Lowrie (17), Piscotty (7), Andrus (17), Altuve (10). HR_Alvarez 2 (16).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Bassitt 4 1-3 8 6 6 1 6 Wendelken L,1-1 1 1 2 2 1 2 Petit 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0

Houston Valdez 5 10 6 5 2 6 Abreu W,3-3 2 1 0 0 0 2 Stanek H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pressly S,15-16 1 0 0 0 0 1

Wendelken pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Wendelken.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:15. A_26,353 (41,168).