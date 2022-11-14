Houston Christian 119, Champion Christian 97

Hall 4-8 4-4 14, Hawkins 7-18 2-4 16, Corder 4-8 2-2 12, Garcia 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 11-22 2-3 30, Walpole 3-7 2-2 8, Blakely 0-1 0-0 0, Brandon 2-4 1-2 7, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Faltine 0-1 2-2 2, Bohlman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 15-19 97.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling