Houston Christian 68, Texas A&M Commerce 59

Peavy 1-4 0-0 3, T.Lewis 6-8 4-4 19, Vasic 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 2-12 7-10 11, Demonia 5-12 1-1 11, Abdul-Mateen 2-3 0-0 4, Brewer 0-1 1-2 1, Dodd 0-0 0-2 0, Romer Rosario 2-6 2-2 8, Abraham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 15-21 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling