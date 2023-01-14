Houston Christian 90, McNeese St. 81

Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Maring 11-15 4-5 26, King 2-3 7-8 11, Klanjscek 4-11 4-4 13, Long 9-18 7-8 32, Hofman 1-2 2-2 5, Bazil 1-1 0-0 3, Achara 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 24-27 90.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling