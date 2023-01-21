Skip to main content
Houston Christian 90, Texas A&M-CC 78

Keys 0-0 0-0 0, Mushila 2-6 5-6 9, Jackson 2-6 3-4 7, Murdix 4-13 9-11 17, Tennyson 7-14 7-8 25, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Fryer 2-5 0-0 5, Sangha 1-2 0-0 2, Grandberry 0-0 0-0 0, Nickelson 0-0 0-0 0, Dease 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 24-29 78.

HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (7-13)

Hofman 5-8 1-5 14, Maring 8-9 0-0 16, King 1-3 2-2 5, Klanjscek 6-15 7-8 20, Long 1-3 8-8 11, Bazil 5-10 0-0 15, Iyeyemi 1-2 4-5 6, Proctor 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 28-52 23-30 90.

Halftime_Houston Christian 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 8-27 (Tennyson 4-7, Williams 3-12, Fryer 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Murdix 0-3), Houston Christian 11-22 (Bazil 5-8, Hofman 3-5, King 1-1, Long 1-3, Klanjscek 1-5). Fouled Out_Tennyson, Fryer. Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 32 (Mushila 9), Houston Christian 27 (Maring, Klanjscek 6). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 11 (Jackson 4), Houston Christian 18 (King 9). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 26, Houston Christian 23. A_1,000 (1,000).

