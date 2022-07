Astros first. Jose Altuve doubles to deep left field. Jeremy Pena grounds out to third base, Vimael Machin to Seth Brown. Alex Bregman doubles to deep center field. Jose Altuve scores. Kyle Tucker grounds out to first base to Seth Brown. Alex Bregman to third. Yuli Gurriel flies out to deep right field to Ramon Laureano.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Athletics 0.

Astros fifth. Jake Meyers doubles to shallow right field. Chas McCormick flies out to Ramon Laureano. Jake Meyers to third. Korey Lee singles to left field. Jake Meyers scores. Jose Altuve strikes out on a foul tip. Jeremy Pena reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Korey Lee out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, Athletics 0.

Astros seventh. Aledmys Diaz singles to shallow left field. Jake Meyers walks. Chas McCormick walks. Jake Meyers to second. Aledmys Diaz to third. Korey Lee doubles to left field. Chas McCormick to third. Jake Meyers scores. Aledmys Diaz scores. Jose Altuve flies out to shallow center field to Ramon Laureano. Jeremy Pena out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Ramon Laureano. Korey Lee to third. Chas McCormick scores. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop, Nick Allen to Seth Brown.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Athletics 0.

Astros eighth. Kyle Tucker homers to center field. Yuli Gurriel flies out to deep center field to Skye Bolt. Aledmys Diaz walks. Jake Meyers called out on strikes. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 6, Athletics 0.

Athletics eighth. Skye Bolt grounds out to first base to Yuli Gurriel. Nick Allen strikes out swinging. Vimael Machin homers to right field. Ramon Laureano grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 6, Athletics 1.