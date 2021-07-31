Houston-San Francisco Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to left field. Michael Brantley singles to center field. Jose Altuve to third. Yuli Gurriel singles to right field. Michael Brantley to second. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez flies out to right field to Mike Yastrzemski. Carlos Correa walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Michael Brantley to third. Kyle Tucker walks. Carlos Correa to second. Yuli Gurriel to third. Michael Brantley scores. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 2, Giants 0.

Giants third. Donovan Solano grounds out to shallow infield, Aledmys Diaz to Yuli Gurriel. Thairo Estrada walks. Kevin Gausman walks. Thairo Estrada to second. Austin Slater singles to right center field. Kevin Gausman to second. Thairo Estrada scores. Buster Posey doubles to deep left field. Austin Slater to third. Kevin Gausman scores. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Darin Ruf walks. Wilmer Flores called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 2, Giants 2.

Astros fifth. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Michael Brantley singles to center field. Yuli Gurriel called out on strikes. Yordan Alvarez flies out to deep left field to Thairo Estrada. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Giants 2.

Astros sixth. Kyle Tucker lines out to center field to Austin Slater. Aledmys Diaz reaches on error. Fielding error by Darin Ruf. Martin Maldonado singles to right field. Aledmys Diaz to second. Robel Garcia pinch-hitting for Framber Valdez. Robel Garcia walks. Martin Maldonado to second. Aledmys Diaz to third. Jose Altuve homers to center field. Robel Garcia scores. Martin Maldonado scores. Aledmys Diaz scores. Michael Brantley singles to center field. Yuli Gurriel called out on strikes. Yordan Alvarez walks. Michael Brantley to second. Carlos Correa walks. Yordan Alvarez to second. Michael Brantley to third. Kyle Tucker flies out to left center field to Thairo Estrada.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Astros 7, Giants 2.

Giants sixth. Wilmer Flores flies out to left field to Yordan Alvarez. Brandon Crawford doubles to deep center field. Donovan Solano doubles to deep left field. Brandon Crawford scores. Thairo Estrada grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Steven Duggar pinch-hitting for Jay Jackson. Steven Duggar called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 7, Giants 3.

Giants seventh. LaMonte Wade Jr. pinch-hitting for Austin Slater. LaMonte Wade Jr. pops out to Aledmys Diaz. Buster Posey walks. Mike Yastrzemski singles to right field. Buster Posey to second. Darin Ruf reaches on error. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Buster Posey to third. Fielding error by Kyle Tucker. Wilmer Flores out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Yordan Alvarez. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Buster Posey scores. Brandon Crawford singles to left field. Darin Ruf to second. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Donovan Solano grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 7, Giants 5.

Astros eighth. Michael Brantley grounds out to shallow right field, Donovan Solano to Darin Ruf. Yuli Gurriel singles to shortstop. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to second base, Brandon Crawford to Darin Ruf. Yuli Gurriel to second. Carlos Correa doubles to deep left field. Yuli Gurriel scores. Kyle Tucker grounds out to first base, Darin Ruf to Aaron Sanchez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 8, Giants 5.

Astros ninth. Aledmys Diaz homers to center field. Martin Maldonado flies out to right field to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Jason Castro pinch-hitting for Kendall Graveman. Jason Castro strikes out swinging. Jose Altuve flies out to left field to Alex Dickerson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 9, Giants 5.

Giants ninth. Buster Posey singles to center field. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to deep left center field. Buster Posey to third. Darin Ruf singles to right field. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Buster Posey scores. Wilmer Flores flies out to shallow center field to Carlos Correa. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano flies out to deep right field to Michael Brantley.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 9, Giants 6.