Hughes has 3 points in 2nd period as Devils beat Rangers 4-3 Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 11:07 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist in New Jersey’s three-goal second period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 47 shots and the Devils beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Tuesday night.
Miles Wood had a goal and an assist, and Travis Zajac also scored to give New Jersey at least a point in each of its first three games (2-0-1). The Devils gave coach Lindy Ruff, a Rangers assistant the previous three seasons, a win against his former team.