Hurricanes get goals from 6 players to beat Blue Jackets MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 7, 2021 Updated: Feb. 7, 2021 7:10 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Six different Carolina players scored, James Reimer had 17 stops and the Hurricanes outdueled the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5 on Sunday.
Brett Pesce, Vincent Trocheck, Jordan Staal and Dougie Hamilton each recorded a goal and an assist. Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in seven games.