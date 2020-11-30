https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/INDIANA-79-PROVIDENCE-58-15764092.php
INDIANA 79, PROVIDENCE 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson-Davis
|29
|5-15
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|2
|12
|Thompson
|36
|8-12
|6-10
|8-13
|2
|3
|22
|Durham
|31
|6-9
|4-4
|1-6
|3
|2
|19
|Franklin
|28
|3-7
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|3
|8
|Phinisee
|28
|4-5
|3-4
|0-0
|5
|3
|11
|Galloway
|24
|1-6
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|4
|Lander
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Hunter
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|0
|Geronimo
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|18-24
|14-39
|16
|22
|79
Percentages: FG .452, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Durham 3-5, Franklin 1-2, Geronimo 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Galloway 0-2, Lander 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson-Davis 3, Thompson).
Turnovers: 8 (Franklin 2, Galloway 2, Hunter 2, Jackson-Davis, Lander).
Steals: 7 (Galloway 3, Franklin 2, Jackson-Davis, Lander).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PROVIDENCE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gantt
|19
|2-3
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|3
|5
|Watson
|29
|4-11
|4-6
|3-5
|1
|3
|12
|Bynum
|34
|3-8
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|9
|Duke
|33
|3-12
|5-7
|1-2
|3
|4
|12
|Reeves
|27
|3-8
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|4
|8
|Horchler
|22
|2-4
|2-2
|1-9
|0
|4
|7
|Croswell
|11
|2-3
|1-5
|3-4
|0
|0
|5
|Breed
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodine
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Nichols
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Monroe
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-51
|17-27
|11-32
|7
|21
|58
Percentages: FG .373, FT .630.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Horchler 1-1, Duke 1-5, Reeves 1-5, Monroe 0-2, Bynum 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Watson 3, Breed).
Turnovers: 13 (Duke 4, Reeves 3, Gantt 2, Watson 2, Bynum, Nichols).
Steals: 2 (Duke, Reeves).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Indiana
|37
|42
|—
|79
|Providence
|24
|34
|—
|58
.
View Comments