Ill.-Chicago 70, Prairie View 61

Rutty 5-7 2-3 12, Gambrell 1-5 4-4 7, Miles 0-3 2-2 2, Nelson 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 2-7 1-1 5, Augustin 6-18 5-8 20, Bell 6-14 0-0 12, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Harding 0-1 0-0 0, Myles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 14-18 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling