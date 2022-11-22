Ill.-Chicago 89, Holy Cross 66

Fens 5-8 4-9 14, Anderson 4-11 7-9 17, Carter 5-11 1-2 12, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Okani 7-12 5-5 20, Jones 2-7 2-2 7, Skobalj 5-7 3-4 17, Brownell 0-1 0-0 0, Clay 1-1 0-0 2, Saragba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 22-31 89.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling