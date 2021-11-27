Illinois 47, Northwestern 14

Northwestern 0 7 0 7 \u2014 14 Illinois 14 23 3 7 \u2014 47 First Quarter ILL_Barker 8 run (McCourt kick), 8:26. ILL_I.Williams 39 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 6:08. Second Quarter ILL_C.Brown 1 run (McCourt kick), 12:50. ILL_I.Williams 21 run (McCourt kick), 11:22. NW_Hilinski 1 run (Kuhbander kick), 6:58. ILL_FG McCourt 28, 4:07. ILL_FG McCourt 36, 1:44. ILL_FG McCourt 25, :00. Third Quarter ILL_FG McCourt 49, 8:15. Fourth Quarter ILL_McCray 6 run (McCourt kick), 7:59. NW_Hull 1 run (Olsen kick), :24. ___ NW ILL First downs 14 19 Total Net Yards 241 459 Rushes-yards 48-118 38-217 Passing 123 242 Punt Returns 1-8 3-68 Kickoff Returns 1-17 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-3 1-19 Comp-Att-Int 12-25-1 14-23-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-29 1-6 Punts 8-37.0 3-43.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-25 4-50 Time of Possession 33:31 26:29 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Northwestern, Hull 32-101, Clair 5-24, Robinson 1-13, Hilinski 8-(minus 9), Marty 2-(minus 11). Illinois, C.Brown 14-112, McCray 12-42, Peters 6-26, Williams 1-21, Barker 2-15, Love 2-8, (Team) 1-(minus 7). PASSING_Northwestern, Hilinski 12-23-1-123, Marty 0-2-0-0. Illinois, Peters 14-23-1-242. RECEIVING_Northwestern, Washington 6-74, Hull 2-15, Mangieri 1-18, Gill 1-14, Robinson 1-3, Clair 1-(minus 1). Illinois, Williams 7-113, Barker 3-35, C.Washington 2-68, Marchese 1-15, P.Bryant 1-11. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.