Illinois' Dosunmu declares for NBA draft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu declared for the NBA draft in a video posted to his Twitter account Wednesday.

A first-team, all-Big Ten guard, Dosunmu wrote in the video he is “100% locked in” and plans to forgo his final two years of eligibility. He said he does not have an agent, though players can now hire one and withdraw as long as they cut ties. The NCAA deadline is June 3, with the draft scheduled for June 25.

Dosunmu averaged 16.6 points — fifth in the conference — and shot 48.4 percent. The Illini went 21-10 overall and 13-7 in Big Ten play in coach Brad Underwood's third season and were in line for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013 when the season ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

