In the NBA, there's not much home-court advantage these days TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 2:57 a.m.
1 of4 Fans watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Miami. The Miami Heat allowed a limited number of fans to attend the game. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots against Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, middle, and guard Kelly Oubre Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, right, drives against Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Nell Redmond/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, goes to the basket as Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, left, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
Road trips in the NBA these days are somewhere between dreadful and boring. Favorite restaurants are off limits. Hanging out with friends or old teammates is difficult or impossible. Leaving the hotels for anything other than games and practices is pretty much a no-no, all in the interest of safety during the pandemic.
The plus side: There’s more winning than usual.