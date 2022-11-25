Incarnate Word 69, Dartmouth 64

Adelekun 4-12 1-4 9, Haskins 2-12 3-3 9, Neskovic 1-2 0-0 2, Cornish 1-3 2-5 4, Myrthil 2-5 0-0 6, Johnson 1-4 1-2 4, Mitchell-Day 5-13 3-4 14, Munro 3-3 0-0 6, Robinson 2-2 0-0 4, Krystkowiak 2-4 0-0 6, Blaufeld 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 10-18 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling