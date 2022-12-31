Indiana 131, L.A. Clippers 130

Leonard 8-17 7-7 24, Morris Sr. 5-11 2-2 15, Zubac 3-5 0-0 6, George 15-25 8-8 45, R.Jackson 4-7 3-3 13, Covington 0-1 2-2 2, Mann 1-1 0-0 2, Kennard 2-5 1-1 7, Powell 2-3 5-6 9, Wall 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 43-80 28-29 130.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling