Indiana St. 26, E. Illinois 21

E. Illinois 0 7 7 7 21
Indiana St. 7 3 7 9 26
First Quarter

INST_Kerlegrand 3 run (Selzer kick), 09:12

Second Quarter

INST_FG Selzer 48, 13:01

EIU_Buie 2 run (Galloway kick), 06:56

Third Quarter

INST_Haupert 44 run (Selzer kick), 13:59

EIU_Hamilton 4 run (Galloway kick), 11:49

Fourth Quarter

INST_Thomas 75 interception return (Selzer kick), 13:16

EIU_Kuhns 1 run (Galloway kick), 02:56

INST_Team safety, 00:00

EIU INST
First downs 21 13
Rushes-yards 40-125 33-158
Passing 253 87
Comp-Att-Int 14-29-2 13-23-0
Return Yards 42 64
Punts-Avg. 4-43.3 7-37.9
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalty-Yards 9-76 9-79
Time of Possession 35:32 24:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_E. Illinois, Ha. Bey-Buie 11-57, Ma. Pierre 11-46, Ke. Young 6-28, Ty. Hamilton 1-4, Ot. Kuhns 11-(minus 10). Indiana St., Pe. Kerlegrand 19-73, Mi. Haupert 5-59, Ma. Sora 2-15, An. Thompson 5-7, Ju. Dinka 1-2, Za. Larkin 1-2.

PASSING_E. Illinois, Ot. Kuhns 14-29-2-253. Indiana St., An. Thompson 13-23-0-87.

RECEIVING_E. Illinois, De. Garrett 5-116, Ar. Foulkes 2-39, Ro. Lofton 4-35, Xa. Richards 1-33, De. Cooks Jr. 1-15, Ty. Hamilton 1-15. Indiana St., Da. Hendrix 5-52, Ro. Morgan 6-26, Pe. Kerlegrand 1-7, Za. Larkin 1-2.