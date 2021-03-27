Indiana in first Elite Eight with 73-70 win over NC State DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 8:23 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 17 points to help fourth-seeded Indiana beat No. 1 seed North Carolina State 73-70 on Saturday night, sending the Hoosiers to the regional final for the first time in school history.
Indiana (21-5) had been in the Sweet 16 just once before, back in 1983 before the women's NCAA Tournament became a 64-team field.