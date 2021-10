Mia_FG Sanders 38, 9:54. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:18. Miami 3, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Ind_Taylor 23 run (Blankenship kick), 2:47. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Wentz 12 pass to P.Campbell on 3rd-and-9; Wentz 5 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-8; Wentz 28 pass to Alie-Cox. Indianapolis 7, Miami 3.

Third Quarter

Ind_Alie-Cox 3 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 8:29. Drive: 12 plays, 84 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: Taylor 38 run; Wentz 17 pass to Dulin; Wentz 8 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-6. Indianapolis 14, Miami 3.

Ind_FG Blankenship 34, :54. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 2:59. Key Plays: Wentz 10 pass to P.Campbell; Wentz 1 pass to Pascal on 3rd-and-9. Indianapolis 17, Miami 3.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 43, 13:17. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:30. Indianapolis 20, Miami 3.

Mia_Gesicki 1 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 10:40. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:37. Key Plays: Brissett 22 pass to Gesicki; Brissett 25 pass to Parker. Indianapolis 20, Miami 10.

Ind_Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 6:15. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:25. Key Play: Wentz 41 pass to Pascal. Indianapolis 27, Miami 10.

Mia_Parker 3 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 4:31. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: Brissett 42 pass to Parker; Brissett 22 pass to Gesicki. Indianapolis 27, Miami 17.

___

Ind Mia FIRST DOWNS 20 14 Rushing 9 2 Passing 9 10 Penalty 2 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-15 3-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 2-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 349 203 Total Plays 67 49 Avg Gain 5.2 4.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 139 35 Rushes 33 16 Avg per rush 4.212 2.188 NET YARDS PASSING 210 168 Sacked-Yds lost 2-18 3-31 Gross-Yds passing 228 199 Completed-Att. 24-32 20-30 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 6.176 5.091 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-6-6 4-0-0 PUNTS-Avg. 4-50.0 5-47.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 43 13 Punt Returns 2--1 3-13 Kickoff Returns 2-44 0-0 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 8-86 5-32 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 3-2 TIME OF POSSESSION 37:09 22:51

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 16-103, Mack 10-22, Wentz 5-8, Hines 2-6. Miami, Brown 8-23, Brissett 3-8, Gaskin 2-3, Ahmed 3-1.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 24-32-0-228. Miami, Brissett 20-30-0-199.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 6-59, Pascal 4-44, Alie-Cox 3-42, Taylor 3-11, P.Campbell 2-22, Hines 2-5, Doyle 1-24, Dulin 1-17, Granson 1-3, Mack 1-1. Miami, Gesicki 5-57, Parker 4-77, Waddle 3-33, Ahmed 2-12, Smythe 2-6, Wilson 1-11, Fuller 1-6, Brown 1-4, Grant 1-(minus 7).

PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Hines 2-(minus 1). Miami, Grant 3-13.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-44. Miami, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Leonard 5-3-0, X.Rhodes 4-0-0, Rodgers 3-0-0, Okereke 2-6-0, Sendejo 2-2-0, Turay 2-1-2, Stewart 2-1-1, Blackmon 2-1-0, Lewis 2-0-0, K.Moore 1-2-0, Rochell 1-1-0, Buckner 0-3-0, Franklin 0-2-0, Muhammad 0-1-0. Miami, Needham 5-1-0, Roberts 5-1-0, Wilkins 4-3-0, Howard 4-1-0, Van Ginkel 4-1-0, Rowe 3-3-0, J.Coleman 3-0-0, McCourty 2-6-0, Jenkins 2-5-0, Ogbah 2-2-1, Baker 2-2-0, Eguavoen 1-1-.5, Phillips 1-1-.5, By.Jones 1-0-0, Scarlett 0-2-0, Sieler 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. Miami, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Rich Hall, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.