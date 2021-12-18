Indianapolis 27, New England 17

New England 0 0 0 17 \u2014 17 Indianapolis 14 3 3 7 \u2014 27 First Quarter Ind_Hines 8 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 3:53. Ind_Speed 0 blocked punt return (Badgley kick), :14. Second Quarter Ind_FG Badgley 25, 4:31. Third Quarter Ind_FG Badgley 41, 11:49. Fourth Quarter NE_Henry 12 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 14:55. NE_FG Folk 25, 8:57. NE_Henry 7 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 2:21. Ind_Jo.Taylor 67 run (Badgley kick), 2:01. ___ NE Ind First downs 20 15 Total Net Yards 365 275 Rushes-yards 19-81 39-226 Passing 284 49 Punt Returns 1-1 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-20 3-63 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-13 Comp-Att-Int 26-45-2 5-12-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-15 1-8 Punts 3-26.667 2-43.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-50 2-13 Time of Possession 29:38 30:22 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 10-36, Bourne 2-19, M.Jones 1-12, Meyers 1-9, Bolden 4-3, Smith 1-2. Indianapolis, Taylor 29-170, Dulin 2-39, Wentz 8-17. PASSING_New England, M.Jones 26-45-2-299. Indianapolis, Wentz 5-12-1-57. RECEIVING_New England, Henry 6-77, Meyers 6-44, Agholor 4-34, Bourne 3-44, Bolden 3-41, Harry 2-52, Stevenson 1-4, Smith 1-3. Indianapolis, Pascal 1-23, Hilton 1-19, Hines 1-8, Pittman 1-7, Doyle 1-0. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Badgley 49, Badgley 46.