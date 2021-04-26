Indians top Twins 5-3 in 10 innings on Luplow's 2-run homer BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 10:59 p.m.
1 of11 Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow watches his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 26, 2021. Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow watches his game-winning two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 26, 2021. Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow gets drenched by Eddie Rosario and his teammates after hitting a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 26, 2021. Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome walks to the dugout after giving up a two-run home run to Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 26, 2021. Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios leaves the the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, in Cleveland, Monday, April 26, 2021. Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes hits an RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 26, 2021. Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz is greeted by teammate Jake Cave after scorning on a sacrifice fly by Jorge Polanco during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Monday, April 26, 2021. Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series opener Monday night.
Luplow’s second career game-ending homer was a leadoff shot that easily cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner César Hernández from second base. Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games and has the second-worst record in the American League.