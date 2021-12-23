Ingram, Hart lead Pelicans past Magic for 4th straight win JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2021 Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 11:01 p.m.
1 of9 New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) runs into a server working court side after making a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky (31) steals a ball from Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Orlando Magic forward Freddie Gillespie (44) blocks a shot by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) goes up for a shot between Orlando Magic forward Aleem Ford (11) and center Robin Lopez (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket in front of New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Josh Hart hit two clutch 3-pointers in the second half to thwart an Orlando rally, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 110-104 on Thursday night.
The Pelicans have won four straight and five of six. New Orleans started the season 1-12 but is 11-9 since.