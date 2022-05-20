Interstatedaydream wins Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico
STEVE GINSBURG, Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — Interstatedaydream's owner and trainer decided to skip the Kentucky Oaks two weeks ago. That paid dividends at the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Friday.
With jockey Florent Geroux aboard, the well-rested filly was able to hold off race favorite Adare Manor down the stretch and win the $250,000 Grade 2 race by 1 ¼ lengths.