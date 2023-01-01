Iona 73, St. Peter's 55

Sow 1-3 0-1 2, Washington 2-4 2-2 6, Dasher 6-16 5-6 19, Reid 2-8 2-4 6, Rivera 0-1 0-0 0, Saddler 4-8 1-2 9, Tut 0-1 0-0 0, Cardaci 0-3 0-0 0, Murray 3-5 0-0 7, Bland 0-2 2-3 2, Ngopot 2-2 0-0 4, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 12-18 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling