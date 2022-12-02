Iona 78, Niagara 56

Gray 6-10 2-3 14, Iorio 1-3 0-2 2, Bayless 0-5 4-4 4, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Thomasson 6-15 0-1 12, Mitchell 2-6 1-2 6, Erving 1-5 1-2 4, Obioha 3-5 4-6 10, Kiner 0-1 4-4 4, Kasperzyk 0-0 0-0 0, Lancaster 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 16-24 56.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling