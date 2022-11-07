Iona 78, Penn 50

Larson 0-1 0-1 0, Lorca-Lloyd 4-8 1-5 9, Dingle 4-14 8-9 16, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0, Slajchert 1-8 0-0 2, Smith 4-6 0-0 10, Holland 3-4 2-2 9, Martz 0-1 0-0 0, Spinoso 1-2 0-0 2, Charles 0-5 0-0 0, Moshkovitz 0-0 0-0 0, Thrower 1-3 0-0 2, McMullen 0-2 0-0 0, Chambers 0-0 0-0 0, Laczkowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 11-17 50.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling