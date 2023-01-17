Iowa St. 78, No. 7 Texas 67

Allen 2-5 5-7 9, Disu 4-5 2-2 10, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Carr 4-9 2-2 11, Hunter 3-11 2-3 10, Rice 2-7 2-2 6, Bishop 4-7 4-4 12, Cunningham 2-2 2-2 6, Morris 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-48 19-22 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling