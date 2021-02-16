Irving scores 40, Harden triple-double as Nets thump Kings MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 12:59 a.m.
1 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, left, drives downcourt against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside, front right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, right, goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard Bruce Brown,(1) goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph, left, tries to stop the drive Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, center, goes to the basket between Sacramento Kings' Hassan Whiteside, left, and De'Aaron Fox, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 40 points, James Harden had his fifth triple-double with Brooklyn and the Nets beat the Sacramento Kings 136-125 on Monday night as injured Kevin Durant watched from the bench.
Irving went 15 of 22 and made nine of the Nets’ franchise-record 27 3-pointers, including consecutive shots from beyond the arc to start the game and three more as part of a 23-4 run in the third quarter.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN