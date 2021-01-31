Isaac Bonton leads Washington State past Washington 77-62 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 10:32 p.m.
1 of7 Washington State's Efe Abogidi dunks against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Washington State head coach Kyle Smith pulls down his mask to yell toward the court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Washington State's Isaac Bonton drives against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Washington's Jamal Bey (5) defends as Washington State's Isaac Bonton shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Washington State players kneel on the court as Washington players stand in an otherwise nearly empty Hec Ed Arena during the singing of the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Washington head coach Mike Hopkins, right, has his mask pulled down around his chin as he talks with Erik Stevenson in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Washington State's Noah Williams (24) drives past Washington's Marcus Tsohonis in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
SEATTLE (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, Noah Williams added 21 points, and Washington State snapped its six-game losing streak with a 77-62 win over rival Washington on Sunday night.
A miserable January ended on the upswing for the Cougars (10-7, 3-7 Pac-12) on the final night, thanks to a big contribution from Efe Abogidi on the interior in the first half and some key outside shooting in the final 20 minutes to pull away from the Huskies.