Islanders blank Penguins 2-0 behind rookie Sorokin ALLAN KREDA, Associated Press Feb. 28, 2021 Updated: Feb. 28, 2021 7:49 p.m.
1 of12 New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) slips in front of Pittsburgh Penguins center Zach Aston-Reese (12) and Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save as Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Brandon Tanev (13) threatens with Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) defending the crease during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, center, celebrates with teammates Josh Bailey, left, and Brock Nelson, right, after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) uses his stick to fend off New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) reacts after Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) scored a goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Cody Ceci (4) is at right. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 New York Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle (28) and right-wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) watch as Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) deflects the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins center Jared McCann (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 New York Islanders Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates past the Pittsburgh Penguins bench after scoring on a power play at the end of the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) —
Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals and rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves as the New York Islanders finished a strong February with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.