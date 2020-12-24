Isolation play: College teams fend off holiday loneliness DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 12:29 p.m.
FILE- In this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Cleveland State plays against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game with no fans in the stands at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. This pandemic-altered season has turned into quite the isolation play. With campuses largely empty and arena doors closed to fans in many places, the games have more than ever been reduced to television programming.
FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, file photo, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks to guard Rocket Watts (2) and forward Aaron Henry during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Detroit Mercy in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State players, who ate their Thanksgiving meal while on a Zoom call with their various families to keep spirits up on the holiday, had a recruiting room at the Breslin Center temporarily transformed into an arcade and lounge so they could hang out somewhere beside their apartments."Forty years ago, I don't know if I could have done what they're doing," Izzo said.
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, Minnesota forward Eric Curry (24) passes the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Green Bay in Minneapolis. Curry texted his mom last week. He needed a headshot of her and his sister, in an effort by the fifth-year senior forward to give his closest family members the chance, virtually, to be present for Minnesota's upcoming games. When the Gophers host Iowa at an empty Williams Arena on Christmas night, the good tidings of great joy will have to come from those cardboard faces of parents, siblings and friends strategically placed in prime seats nearest the court.
Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino signals to his team as they play North Dakota in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eric Curry texted his mom last week. He needed a headshot of her and his sister.
The photo request was not for a social media post or a scrapbook project, but rather an effort by the fifth-year senior forward to give his closest family members the chance, virtually, to be present for Minnesota's upcoming games.