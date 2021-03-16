Italian boatmaker behind latest America's Cup challenge COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 8:40 a.m.
NEMBRO, Italy (AP) — Hours from any significant body of water in a narrow mountain valley, three Italian companies collaborated on the next generation of sailing machines — ones designed to actually fly over the water's surface — to challenge America’s Cup defender New Zealand in the world’s oldest regatta.
The Luna Rossa, built by family-run Persico Marine with the backing of Italian high-end powerhouses Prada and Pirelli, gained admiration by winning two regattas leading up to the America’s Cup main event in Auckland, New Zealand. The Italian team has mounted a strong challenge in the first nine races against New Zealand.