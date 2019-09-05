J & B Autobody won the Shelton Recreation Department’s Over 35 B Division men’s adult softball regular season title with a 12-5 record. J & B will meet Zamba Graphics to decide the playoff champion today (Sept. 5) with a 6:15 p.m. game at the East Village bottom field. Team members rostered are Ed Adamowski, Ted Behrendt, Matt Belden, Phil Botsford, Mark Callahan, Joe Carrafiello, Wayne Coury, Bob Crego, Fred Davila, player/coach Jeff Devine, John Esposito, Bob Kenny, Rich Kopec, Dave Matosian, Dan Orazetti, George Payne, Bob Raynor, Harry Rohn, Reed Stebbins and Dan Verdejo.