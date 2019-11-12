Jack Neary comes through, Shelton boys advance on PKs

Jack Neary scored the decisive goal when Shelton defeated Middletown, 1-0 (4-3 PKs), in a Class LL first-round boys soccer match at Finn Stadium on Monday.

“Reino Sawan saved the first two PKs for us,” Shelton coach Isaac Montalvo said. “It was great game. We missed too many opportunities (9-5 edge in shots during regulation), but in the end we won and that’s all that matters.”

Shelton, the No. 9 seed, will play at No. 8 seed Trumbull on Wednesday at a time to be determined. The Eagles defeated No. 25 Amity, 3-0, in their first round game.

Jorge Borges and Mark Gergely scored to give the Gaels (11-3-3) a 2-0 lead after two rounds of PKs over No. 24 seed Middletown.

Middletown made its last three PKs.

Vinny Malozzi had one for Shelton and it was tied at 3 when Neary gave the Gaels the win.