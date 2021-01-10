Jackson-Davis, IU beat back Husker rally for 84-76 win Jan. 10, 2021 Updated: Jan. 10, 2021 8:55 p.m.
1 of4 Nebraska's Trey McGowens scores against Indiana's Trey Galloway in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Kenneth Ferriera/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Nebraska's Shamiel Stevenson makes a layup in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Kenneth Ferriera/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Indiana's Race Thompson, left, recovers a loose ball after diving against Nebraska's Derrick Walker during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Kenneth Ferriera/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Nebraska's Teddy Allen, center, drives to the basket while guarded by Indiana's Trey Galloway and Rob Phinisee in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Kenneth Ferriera/AP Show More Show Less
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rob Phinisee scored 18 points and Aljami Durham scored 17 and Indiana beat Nebraska 84-76 on Sunday.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of his 15 points from the foul line and grabbed 11 rebounds and Race Thompson scored 11 for Indiana (8-5, 3-3 Big Ten Conference) which now has won three of its last four games.