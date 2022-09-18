Jackson runs past Vick, effort wasted in brutal Ravens' loss

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson's record-breaking afternoon included a long touchdown run, three scoring passes and another 100-yard rushing performance to pass Michael Vick for most by a quarterback. It was no small measure of redemption against a team that last season left the 2019 MVP beaten and embarrassed.
About the only thing that went wrong for the Baltimore Ravens' versatile quarterback was that all his heroics came in a losing effort.